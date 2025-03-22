Now Playing

The Trail Blazers assigned Rupert to the G league's Rip City Remix on Saturday.

Rupert continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G League. Rupert is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.3 minutes across his nine appearances for the Remix this season.

