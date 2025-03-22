The Trail Blazers assigned Rupert to the G league's Rip City Remix on Saturday.
Rupert continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G League. Rupert is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.3 minutes across his nine appearances for the Remix this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Returns to parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Back to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Plays garbage time in blowout win•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Sent to G League on Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Available vs. Phoenix•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Headed back to G League•