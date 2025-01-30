The Trail Blazers assigned Rupert to the G League's Rip City Remix on Wednesday.
Rupert logged just one minute in Tuesday's NBA outing against the Bucks before being sent back to the G League. The 20-year-old should continue to receive increased playing time with the Remix.
