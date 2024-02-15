Rupert won't play in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sprained right ankle.
Rupert will be unable to suit up for the Trail Blazers' final game before the All-Star break. Considering he's suited up in just three of Portland's last 14 games, his absence should have minimal impact on the team's rotation
