Rupert signed a three-year contract with the Trail Blazers on July 4. The deal includes a $2.22 million team option for the 2025-26 season.

The French-born Rupert, who turned 19 years old May 31 before being selected with the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft a month later, will be one of the league's youngest players in 2023-24. Since coming to terms with Portland on a contract, the 6-foot-6 wing has appeared in four games in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 3.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.5 minutes. Rupert isn't expected to be a part of the Trail Blazers' regular rotation to begin the season.