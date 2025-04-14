Rupert posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 win over the Lakers.

Rupert recorded his first career double-double in the regular-season finale. The second-year guard will be a restricted free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season, and he finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals across only 8.8 minutes per game in 52 regular-season appearances.