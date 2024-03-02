Rupert (ankle) generated five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across seven minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 122-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Though he made his first appearance for the Trail Blazers since Jan. 29, Rupert wasn't a part of head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation, as he didn't check into the game until Portland held a 32-point lead with 7:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. Rupert, who recently missed time a right ankle sprain, could soon head to the G League's Rip City Remix to get more extended playing time.