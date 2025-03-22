Rupert finished with two turnovers and no other statistics Friday in the Trail Blazers' 128-109 win over the Nuggets.
Rupert practiced with the Remix on Thursday but rejoined the Trail Blazers ahead of Friday's contest. The second-year wing has appeared in both of Portland's last two games, playing four total minutes in garbage-time scenarios.
