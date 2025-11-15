Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Rare appearance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert had one point (1-2 FT) in five minutes during Friday's 140-116 loss to Houston.
Rupert appeared for just the sixth time this season, continuing what has been a quiet start to the campaign. He has played double-digit minutes only once, and figures to be utilized as nothing more than a depth piece moving forward.
