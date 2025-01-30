The Trail Blazers recalled Rupert Thursday from the G League's Rip City Remix.
Rupert has played 32 games for the Trail Blazers off the bench this season. He averages 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game and shoots 41.3 percent from the floor in 8.3 minutes per contest.
