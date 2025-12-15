Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled by Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert has been recalled by the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Rupert played for the Rip City Remix in the G League on Monday, tallying 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 32 minutes. He'll add depth to the Blazers on the wings, but it's unclear if he'll see any meaningful minutes. The Blazers' next game will be against the Kings on Thursday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Scores in double digits•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Rare appearance in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Scores 14 in SL finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Game-high 24 points in SL win•