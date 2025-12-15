Rupert has been recalled by the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Rupert played for the Rip City Remix in the G League on Monday, tallying 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 32 minutes. He'll add depth to the Blazers on the wings, but it's unclear if he'll see any meaningful minutes. The Blazers' next game will be against the Kings on Thursday.