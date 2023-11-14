site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled from G League
Portland recalled Rupert from the G League on Tuesday.
Rupert has played a total of seven minutes through two appearances with Portland this season.
