Portland recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Wednesday.
Rupert hasn't appeared in an NBA contest since Jan. 29 and has made just three appearances for Portland since Jan. 14. Even if he's available for Thursday's matchup versus Minnesota, which is the Trail Blazers' final contest before the All-Star break, Rupert's presence shouldn't impact fantasy hoops.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Returns to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled by parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to NBA club•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Back with Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to NBA•