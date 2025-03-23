Portland recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Sunday.
Rupert has appeared in two straight games for the Trail Blazers, totaling four minutes. Portland has a lengthy injury report for Sunday's game against the Celtics, so Rupert could be in store for an elevated role.
