Rupert notched 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes of Tuesday's 133-122 G League win over the Salt Lake Stars. Portland recalled him back to the NBA on Wednesday.

Rupert hasn't seen much action at the NBA level this season. Through 17 NBA appearances, he's averaging a mere 7.7 minutes per contest.