Portland recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Friday.
Rupert has been recalled following the G League's Winter Showcase. He's been solid in the G League this season, averaging 13.7 points while shooting 44.3 percent from deep across 15 appearances, but he was a non-factor during the Showcase and is unlikely to play meaningful minutes with the NBA club.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Back with Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled from G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled by Blazers•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Inks deal with Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Drafted 43rd by Portland•