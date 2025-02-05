Portland recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.

Rupert is coming off a strong showing against the Windy City Bulls on Monday, finishing with 24 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. He's hardly seen the floor for Portland lately, however, as he hasn't logged double-digit minutes since Dec. 6.