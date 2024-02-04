Portland recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.
Rupert averaged 4.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.4 minutes of action during eight appearances with the Trail Blazers in January. The 19-year-old has compiled 119 total minutes across 16 appearances with Portland this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Returns to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled by parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to NBA club•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Back with Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled from G League•