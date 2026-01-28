Rupert amassed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and five steals over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.

Rupert recorded a career-high five steals in the loss. This performance certainly has the look of an outlier, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't chase this line -- he's been limited to minutes in the teens for five straight games.