Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Records five steals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert amassed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and five steals over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.
Rupert recorded a career-high five steals in the loss. This performance certainly has the look of an outlier, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't chase this line -- he's been limited to minutes in the teens for five straight games.
