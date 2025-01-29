The Trail Blazers recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.
Rupert will rejoin the parent club ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bucks. However, the 20-year-old shouldn't see significant playing time, as he has averaged only 2.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.
