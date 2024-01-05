The Trail Blazers recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Friday.
Rupert will be available for Friday's game versus the Mavericks. However, the rookie guard is averaging just 4.5 minutes across his eight NBA appearances this season.
