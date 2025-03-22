The Trail Blazers recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Friday.
Rupert will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. Rupert is averaging 4.0 minutes of action across his previous 10 appearances for the Trail Blazers.
