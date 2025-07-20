Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Scores 14 in SL finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert contributed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 111-87 Summer League loss to the Suns.
Rupert wrapped up a strong Summer League showing with a more modest outing Saturday, though his 14 points still led the team. The guard appeared in 52 regular-season games for the Trail Blazers during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds on 40.8 percent shooting in 8.8 minutes per game. His best performance came in the season finale against the Lakers on April 13, when he recorded a double-double.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Game-high 24 points in SL win•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Goes off in 2025 SL debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Team option picked up•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Logs first career double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Logs 15 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Puts up season-high scoring mark•