Rupert recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Trail Blazers struggled on offense throughout the game, but Rupert had a solid performance after scoring in double digits for the first time this season. He enjoyed an uptick in minutes due to the blowout nature of this game, but fantasy managers need to be cautious with what he might bring to the table. He's buried on the depth chart and at the end of the bench, so he's not expected to play regularly going forward. After all, this was his first outing of the season in which he played 10 or more minutes.