Rupert won't play in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sprained right ankle.
Rupert will be unable to suit up for the Trail Blazers' final game before the All-Star break. Considering he's seen the court in just three of Portland's last 14 games, Rupert's absence shouldn't affect head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation.
