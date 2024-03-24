Rupert is in the starting lineup to face the Nuggets on Saturday, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Rupert will get the starting nod with Anfernee Simons (knee) sidelined. This will be Rupert's first start of the campaign, and he'll join Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Duop Reath in the starting unit.
