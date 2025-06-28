default-cbs-image
The Trail Blazers exercised their $2.22 million team option in Rupert's contract Saturday.

Rupert will return to Portland for a third season after appearing in a career-high 52 regular-season games in 2024-25. The 21-year-old averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per contest last season.

