Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Team option picked up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Trail Blazers exercised their $2.22 million team option in Rupert's contract Saturday.
Rupert will return to Portland for a third season after appearing in a career-high 52 regular-season games in 2024-25. The 21-year-old averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per contest last season.
