Rupert totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-97 loss to the Warriors.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is a key development player for the Trail Blazers, and he's been a fixture on the bench for most of the season despite short stints in the G League. His 13 -point showing marked his second-best showing of the season and his third consecutive double-digit finish. Although his performances have been encouraging, his usefulness may be coming to an end with Jrue Holiday close to 100 percent.