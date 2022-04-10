Perry re-signed Saturday with the Trail Blazers on a rest-of-season contract via the NBA's hardship exception.

Perry's 10-day deal with Portland expired earlier Saturday, but he'll stick with the Trail Blazers for Sunday's season finale against the Jazz with 10 other players on the roster having already been ruled out for the game due to injury. During his week-and-a-half long stint with Portland, Perry has appeared in all six of the team's games during that stretch while averaging 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.8 assists and 0.7 blocks in 17.2 minutes.