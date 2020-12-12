Covington tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 127-102 victory over the Kings.

Covington was at his do-everything best for the Trail Blazers, demonstrating just what he brings to the table for his new team. He is locked in as the starting power forward and should see significant minutes on most nights. He is likely to be the fourth option on offense but certainly has the ability to fill the boxscore on any given night. As long as he remains healthy, he should be able to churn out top-50 value without too much trouble.