Covington tallied five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 134-106 loss to the Bucks.

For the second straight game, Covington provided some value in the steals column, but the poor shooting night coupled with the lack of blocks translated to another disappointing line. After thriving as a small-ball center for Houston in the second half of last season, Covington has struggled to adapt to his new role as the Trail Blazers' starting power forward. His blocks are down from 2.2 per game during his time with Houston to 0.5 this season, while Covington's career-worst 30.9 percent mark from the field on only 7.2 attempts per game -- his lowest rate since his rookie season in 2013-14 -- has sapped his value on the offensive end.