Covington posted 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists in Sunday night's win over Toronto.

It was one of the best all-around efforts of the season for Covington, who notched his second double-double since the All-Star break. Covington's four blocks were his most since Feb. 20, while his three steals were his second-most in any game this season.