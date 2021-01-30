Covington (concussion) is available Saturday against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
After missing two games with a concussion, Covington is back in action and likely to re-join the starting five. His return could mean less playing time for Gary Trent and Carmelo Anthony.
