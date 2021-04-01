Covington totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block over 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Covington has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games. He's also been a consistent source of rebounds, grabbing at least five in 22 straight contests. On the defensive side of the ball, Covington has registered a steal in all but one game while blocking a shot in all but two outings this month.