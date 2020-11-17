Covington was traded from the Rockets to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Trevor Ariza, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 protected first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Covington will pack his bags yet again, leaving Houston to play for his fourth team in three years. He averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists over 70 contests a season ago across stops with Houston and Minnesota.