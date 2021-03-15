Covington produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

The journeyman forward could be one of the league's streakiest players this season, but he certainly can pop when given the opportunity. His four three-pointers helped to bolster his scoring total in Sunday's loss, and he continued to prove his worth as one of the league's best defenders with excellent secondary numbers. Covington's primary problem is consistency, but the numbers indicate that he's far more dependable against teams with weak frontcourt defenses.