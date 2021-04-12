Covington posted nine points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in Sunday's loss to the Heat.

Covington was on a tear around the end of March, but he's now posted single-digit scoring totals in four of his last five appearances. Covington is shooting only 26.1 percent from three during that span, though he's still providing managers with 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.