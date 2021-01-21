Covington and the Blazers will not play Friday against Memphis after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is the second consecutive postponement for both teams after Wednesday's contest was also called off. The hope is that Portland will return to action Sunday against the Knicks.
