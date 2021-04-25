Covington was held to two points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.

While Covington remains a valuable source of defensive stats, he's fallen into a slump of late, scoring in single-digits in nine of his last 10 contests, while shooting well under 40 percent from the floor during that stretch. Since hitting six three-pointers against the Bucks on April 2, Covington is just 13 of his last 45 from beyond the arc.