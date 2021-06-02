Covington delivered 19 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals across 44 minutes in Tuesday's double-overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Covington might have missed a dunk that could've changed the game in the second overtime, but he still ended as the Blazers' second-highest scorer while also mustering a double-double. The defensive specialist has struggled to provide value on offense, though, and in fact this was his first double-digit scoring game of the current playoff run.