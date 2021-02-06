Covington recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Knicks.

Covington recorded his first double-double of the season Saturday. He had previously recorded double-digit points three times and double-digit rebounds twice but never in the same contest. Covington's stats are down nearly across the board, which has been a real hit to fantasy managers that banked on him playing a similar role in Portland as he had in Houston, Minnesota and Philadelphia across the past two seasons.