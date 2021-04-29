Covington was held scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Covington broke out of a prolonged slump with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks against the Pacers on Tuesday, but he fell back into a rut on the second half of the back-to-back. While Covington did add six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks, his offense has fallen off a cliff over the last few weeks. In the past 12 games, Covington is averaging just 6.5 points on 34.2 percent shooting, including 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.