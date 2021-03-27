Covington registered 15 points (4-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 112-105 win over the Magic.

Covington showcased the full range of his skill set Friday, with the defensive production in particular standing out. The 30-year-old's block rate had been way down early in the season, but the Trail Blazers' willingness to use him as a small-ball center more frequently during Jusuf Nurkic's (wrist) 32-game absence helped Covington average 1.4 swats per game during that stretch. Nurkic returned to action and played 18 minutes Friday, so it was encouraging that Covington was still able to thrive as a rim protector.