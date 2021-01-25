Covington has a concussion and will not play in Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Covington apparently sustained the concussion during Sunday's win over the Knicks, which he finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes. He'll miss Monday's game and should be considered very much questionable for Thursday's contest in Houston. Covington is the third Blazers starter to land on the injury list, as both Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) and CJ McCollum (foot) are dealing with longer-term injuries.