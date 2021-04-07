Covington scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

The veteran forward just missed his sixth double-double of the season, and Covington has come alive after a sluggish start to his Portland tenure. In six games since Norman Powell was added to the mix, Covington is averaging 13.7 points, 8.0 boards, 3.2 threes, 1.8 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals, numbers which represent a slight step up from his typical production over recent seasons.