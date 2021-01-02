Covington recorded eight points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes in Friday's 123-98 win over the Warriors.

Covington still hasn't scored in double figures over the first five games of the year, but he led the team with a season-high 11 rebounds in Friday's win. He's shooting just 32.3 percent from the floor this season while averaging 6.0 points and 6.4 rebounds over 31.8 minutes per game.