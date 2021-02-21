Covington tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals in a loss to the Wizards on Saturday.

Covington isn't much of an asset in the scoring column -- he is averaging only 7.7 points on the campaign -- but he offers upside in other categories, collecting 6.3 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game. The veteran is also good for a couple treys per contest, though his overall 37.1 field-goal percentage brings down his value in rotisserie leagues.