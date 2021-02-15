Covington notched 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

Covington has scored in double digits just five times all season long. This performance might boost his confidence, though -- he drained at least four threes for the fourth time this year and was the first time he didn't miss a single shot from deep when attempting three or more treys. It's been a down year for Covington offensively, but the fact that he has scored in double digits three times during the current month should be a positive sign moving forward.