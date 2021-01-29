Covington (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Covington has missed the past two games due to a concussion, but he could return Saturday. If he does come back, he'll likely re-join the starting five.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: In concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Friday's game postponed•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Shows improved defensive numbers•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Shooting woes continue•