Covington had three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in Friday's win over Cleveland.

Covington has now scored in single-digits in three straight games and 12 of his last 15 appearances. He's been one of the bigger disappointments in fantasy basketball this season, as he's shooting a career-low 34.3 percent from the field, including just 30.0 percent from three. Covington is still adding decent production in rebounds (6.0 RPG) and steals (1.6 SPG), but he's down to 0.6 blocks per game after averaging 1.3 blocks in each of his last two seasons.