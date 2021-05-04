Covington collected nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in a 123-114 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Covington played his usual strong defense but failed to score in double figures for the fifth time in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged just 7.1 points but has also added 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.